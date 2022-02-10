Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $957,000 Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,630 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Open Text stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.