Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 8,730 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 293.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 487,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

