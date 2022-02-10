$1.20 EPS Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.19. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GSBC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $60.28 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $804.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

