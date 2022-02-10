Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

CPRX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 322.0% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251,134 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.