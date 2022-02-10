Axa S.A. Has $28.69 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,262 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Amdocs worth $28,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,607,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,976,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,329,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
