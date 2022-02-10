Voya Investment Management LLC Has $23.82 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.09.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $249.51 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.69 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

