Axa S.A. Buys 534,902 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,902 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.24% of Kimco Realty worth $30,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

