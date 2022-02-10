Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $132.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.97 and a twelve month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

