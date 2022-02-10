Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 46,628 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,189,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 477.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,027 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

