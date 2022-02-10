Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $424.09 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $438.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.81.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.43.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.