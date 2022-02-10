Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 233.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

