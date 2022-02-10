FIL Ltd Sells 823 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $63,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Equifax by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 19,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 503,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Equifax by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 28,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $240.40 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.33 and its 200-day moving average is $267.39.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

