Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12.90 Per Share

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BEZ stock opened at GBX 487.70 ($6.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 461.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 417.81. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.98). The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.25) to GBX 531 ($7.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 483.44 ($6.54).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

