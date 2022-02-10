BorgWarner Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

