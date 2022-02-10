FirstCash, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstCash to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstCash stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of FirstCash worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

