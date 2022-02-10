Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Inogen were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $722.62 million, a P/E ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

