Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

