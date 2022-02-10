Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $601,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

BR stock opened at $150.86 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

