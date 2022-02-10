Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $664,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

