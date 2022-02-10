Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $47,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.66. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.