Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $47,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.
NYSE:MDT opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.66. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.