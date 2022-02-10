Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

