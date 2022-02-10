Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.52 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.26. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nitto Denko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

