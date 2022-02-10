Wedbush Weighs in on Redfin Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,440,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,814 shares of company stock worth $5,048,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Redfin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

