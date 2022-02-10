AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives $13.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 842,684 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.