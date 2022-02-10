Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.39

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.39 and last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 25869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.64 million and a P/E ratio of 116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.26.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

