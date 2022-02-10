Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$68.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR.UN. boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$70.50 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$56.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.27. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$62.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The company has a market cap of C$9.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

