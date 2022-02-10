Citigroup Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $41.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,216,625 shares of company stock valued at $48,608,852.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

