Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) PT Lowered to $17.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Avaya has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

