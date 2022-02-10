Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,498 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,030,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 141.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,259,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.32 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

