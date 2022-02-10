Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $47,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

LMT opened at $394.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $397.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

