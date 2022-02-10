Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,727 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after acquiring an additional 513,350 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

