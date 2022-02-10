AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 7.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 957,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 49,693,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,061,079.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 927,045 shares of company stock worth $24,285,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,423,000 after purchasing an additional 547,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.