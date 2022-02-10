Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.76

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$73.76 and last traded at C$73.67, with a volume of 548963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. The stock has a market cap of C$43.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$70.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

