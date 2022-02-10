Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) rose 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 255,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 57,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a market cap of C$29.27 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25.
About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)
See Also
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.