Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 170,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,543,765 shares.The stock last traded at $30.14 and had previously closed at $30.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

