Brokerages Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Target Price at $200.00

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

SLOIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($287.36) to €200.00 ($229.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $95.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. Soitec has a 1 year low of $89.85 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

