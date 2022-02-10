Brokerages Set Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) PT at $26.20

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOWL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $7.37 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

