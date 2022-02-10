CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 128,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,674,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.
CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
