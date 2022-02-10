CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 128,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,674,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 922,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

