Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.51). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $238.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.13. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

