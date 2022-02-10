Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s share price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 299,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.
EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000.
Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
