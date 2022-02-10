Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s share price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 299,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

