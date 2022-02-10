Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 175,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,203,502 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.54.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CNDT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 1.92.
About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
