Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 175,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,203,502 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNDT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Conduent by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Conduent by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Conduent by 29.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 114,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 218.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Conduent by 10.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

