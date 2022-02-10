Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 4.7%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.66. 3,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 644,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

