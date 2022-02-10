USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Shares of USNA opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $58,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $728,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

