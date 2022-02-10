New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.17 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.720 EPS.

Shares of NEWR opened at $78.23 on Thursday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.78.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

