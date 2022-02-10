Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RMBS opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rambus stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rambus were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

