SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

