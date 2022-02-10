FIL Ltd Purchases 2,755 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 731,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $44,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5,180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

MRVL opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

