Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock opened at $290.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.80.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

