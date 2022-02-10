Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.12. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of AYI opened at $191.82 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $117.92 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.08 and a 200-day moving average of $195.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

