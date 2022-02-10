$10.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $18.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $39.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.60 to $43.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $41.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.79 to $45.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $374.53 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $297.75 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.